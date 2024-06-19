Did Arsenal just lose tens of millions of pounds at Euro 2024?

Arsenal suffer a major transfer setback as a star player sustains a potentially serious injury at Euro 2024

Kieran Tierney of Scotland goes off injured on a stretcher during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Scotland and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Cologne, Germany
Kieran Tierney is stretchered off in the second half of Scotland vs Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's transfer plans have suffered a blow just days into the summer window which opened the same day the European Championships kicked off. The Gunners were widely reported to be keen on selling left-back Kieran Tierney to raise funds however, the 27-year-old looks to have suffered an unfortunate and potentially serious hamstring injury.

He was stretchered off an hour into Scotland’s group stage clash with Switzerland, clearly in distress having hyper-extended his knee, after grabbing his hamstring.

It is his third muscle injury in the last 12 months, with the previous two forcing him to miss a combined total of 19 games. But the Scotsman’s poor luck with injury goes further back: he has regularly been sidelined for medical reasons and missed almost 100 days after knee surgery in 2022.

VIDEO: Can France Cope Without Kylian Mbappe?

