Arsenal face transfer battle as race for 'next Bukayo Saka' intensifies: report

Arsenal could have their work cut out to keep hold of one of the club's most highly rated young talents, Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The winger has been compared to Gunners star Bukayo Saka, who came through the club's youth ranks himself.

But Cozier-Duberry is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning his signature will potentially be up for grabs in the summer.

Cozier-Duberry is a regular for Arsenal in Premier League 2, the Premier League's development competition (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Evening Standard, Newcastle are keen on Cozier-Duberry, along with European giants Ajax and Borussia Dortmund.

The 18-year-old starred as Arsenal reached the final of the 2022/23 FA Youth Cup, and Gunners U18 manager Jack Wilshere – another academy graduate – has been singing his praises.

In an interview with The Athletic last year, Wilshere said: "Amario is very exciting and Mikel [Arteta] likes him. He reminds me of Bukayo Saka – [he] plays in the same position as him. [He] needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he's definitely exciting.

"In some moments, he's unplayable. You give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a gameplan, but when you've got individuals like that, you've got a chance."

Jack Wilshere rates Cozier-Duberry as a great prospect (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given Arteta's admiration of Cozier-Duberry, it seems as though Arsenal will be doing all they can to keep him at the Emirates Stadium.

The England U19 international has yet to make his senior debut for the Gunners, although he was involved in last summer's pre-season tour of the USA.

