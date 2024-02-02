Is Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Liverpool’s preparations for their trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Sunday have been rocked the news that in-form forward Darwin Nunez is a doubt for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Uruguayan has been a key player for the Reds of late during Mohamed Salah’s absence initially through the African Cup of Nations and then injury, netting three times in his last four Premier League games and also supplying two assists.

He was again key during Wednesday night’s 4-1 win over Chelsea, hitting the woodwork an improbable four times, but Klopp has revealed he is a doubt for his side’s Sunday afternoon trip to the capital.

Will Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez be fit enough to play against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Klopp told his pre-match press conference that Nunez has been forced to wear a protective boot after picking up a foot injury against Chelsea.

“I don't know if Darwin is available,” said the German. “After 20 minutes he was stood on his foot. He left the stadium in a boot. Nothing broken, x-ray clear. But swollen.

"We have to see if his foot can get back in a boot! I've not seen him yet so we'll see.”

With Salah still yet to return to training following his hamstring injury, it could leave the Reds light up front as they prepare to take on third-placed Arsenal, who sit five points behind Klopp’s table toppers.

More Liverpool stories

Survey reveals that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is the overwhelming favourite with fans to replace Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a young defensive midfielder that has been compared to Manchester City star Rodri.

Liverpool thrashing Chelsea was a statement – as history is repeating itself

