Arsenal given HUGE boost in longstanding pursuit of superstar striker: report

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of a Serie A star.

Mikel Arteta wants to add more potency to his attack as the Gunners once again go in search of toppling Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Arsenal finished just two points behind Pep Guardiola's men last season domestically.

Eddie Nketiah has been the subject of interest from Marseille over the last few weeks, with the Ligue 1 side reported to have submitted a bid in the region of £16.8m. Kai Havertz was Arteta's go-to man in attack last term but that could all soon be about to change.

WATCH | The Tactical Reason Why Arsenal Didn't Win The Premier League

Chelsea are said to have cooled their interest in Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen, leaving the door seemingly wide open for Arsenal to go after a player they have long pursued, according to reports from DiMarzio.

PSG remain on the 'trail' of the Nigerian striker, the report continues, with the Gunners also given a fighting chance of bringing the 25-year-old to the Premier League this summer. Osimhen is valued by Transfermarkt at a whopping €100million (£86million).

Victor Osimhen of Napoli is yet to reveal a decision on his future. (Image credit: Alamy)

In the meantime, Osimhen is waiting to see whether Napoli wishes to select him for their first game of the new season, a Coppa Italia match against Modena on August 10.

“I already know what I wanna do with my career since I've started, I've been the one taking my own decision and everything is working out well for me," Osimhen told the media earlier this year. "Even though when I started it, it didn't go as well as planned.

Kai Havertz led the line for Arsenal last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

“But I already have my plan, I already know what I want to do, the next step I want to take. So for now I just want to finish the season strong, go relax somewhere with my daughter, and then finally come up with the decision I've already made."

FourFourTwo believes Osimhen is likely to end up at PSG, given they are on the hunt for a replacement after Kylian Mbappe's departure. He would be a huge coup for Arsenal but you feel as if his mind is already made up about an eye-catching move to Paris, given the wages he is likely to be offered.

