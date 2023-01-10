Arsenal could launch shock move for Eden Hazard if Mykhaylo Mudryk falls though: report

Arsenal have enquired about signing Eden Hazard from Real Madrid, who is available on loan until the end of the season.

That's according to one incredible report that suggests the Chelsea legend is on the radar, should the deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk fall through. It seems ever more likely that the move for the Ukrainian could be completed in the next week or so – but the Gunners have even contacted Real Madrid over their record signing, just in case they need to bring the Belgian in as a Plan B.

Hazard has underwhelmed in the Spanish capital, having made a £100 million move from Chelsea in 2019. His final game for the Blues, in fact, came against Arsenal, when he orchestrated a stunning 4-1 thrashing in the Europa League final.

Eden Hazard moved to Real Madrid in a nine-figure transfer, weeks after dismantling Arsenal in a European final (Image credit: PA)

Fitness issues have plagued his time at the Bernabeu, however – and with Hazard now 32, this summer is the last that Los Blancos can attempt to recoup any kind of fee before they lose him on a free transfer in 2024.

French outlet MediaFoot (opens in new tab) have touted what seems like a ridiculous story on first glance – but it's worth noting that they were among the first to link Mudryk with the north Londoners.

Hazard has even admitted in the past (opens in new tab) that he grew up admiring Arsenal.

"It's difficult for me to admit because of my relationship with Chelsea - but I really liked the Arsenal team at the time," he said in 2021. "They had players like Robert Pires, [Sylvain] Wiltord, and [Patrick] Vieira… so it was mainly French players that I followed growing up."

Eden Hazard grew up admiring Thierry Henry – now he could play for Henry's club (Image credit: Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images)

Hazard would likely be an option on the left flank for the Gunners, in place of Gabriel Martinelli. The ex-Premier League star has slotted into No.10 and false nine roles in the past, however, while a deterioration in physicality might see him better suited to a No.8 berth under Mikel Arteta, rather than having an isolated role out wide.

Hazard is valued at just €7.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Arsenal are considering re-signing Yunus Musah, while Cody Gakpo was an option, too – Joao Felix emerged as a potential superstar signing at the Emirates Stadium, though it seems as if Mykhaylo Mudryk is and always has been the priority.

With Gabriel Jesus out of action for a while, some have claimed that plans to land Myhailo Mudryk would be shelved, though others have claimed Chelsea have been in for the Ukrainian. It seems as if terms have been agreed with the player, now.

Gabriel Martinelli's contract situation is being watched by Barcelona, meanwhile.