Arsenal could sign two players who REJECTED them last year: report

Arsenal could tie up deals for two players who have previously rejected them this summer.

The Gunners' market movement has been littered with obstacles since Mikel Arteta took the Arsenal job in 2019, with a number of high-profile targets failing to come to fruition. Most recently, Mykhaylo Mudryk chose Chelsea over the Gunners and Moises Caicedo wasn't allowed to leave Brighton & Hove Albion in January, while the summer before, Lisandro Martinez moved to Manchester United over the north Londoners, while Pedro Neto and Douglas Luiz were denied moves by their employers.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar's tenure has been categorised by refusing to pay over what the club believes the odds are for players – but in the case of two stars, Arsenal may get a second chance to land their targets.

Arsenal's Edu doesn't pay over the odds for players (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to the Mail (opens in new tab), Barcelona are happy to let former Leeds United man, Raphinha, leave just one season after making a £50 million switch from the Premier League.

Barça have financial concerns to wrangle with, meaning that Arsenal now have another chance to move for the Brazilian after competing with Barcelona and Chelsea for his signature last summer.

The news of Raphinha's impending availability follows that of Dusan Vlahovic, who GiveMeSport (opens in new tab) recently claimed could make the move to north London – some 18 months after choosing Juventus instead.

The Old Lady were previously deducted 15 points but after the points were reinstated, look set for Champions League football again next season. The Evening Standard (opens in new tab) claim that Arsenal are in the market for another physical forward, opening the possibility of the Serbian striker winding up at the Emirates Stadium after all.

Raphinha may be sacrificed by Barcelona this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Arsenal boasting the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe as options in their frontline, the Gunners may look to sell one player this summer, with academy graduate Folarin Balogun also impressing on a loan spell at Reims.

Raphinha (opens in new tab) is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt, while Vlahovic (opens in new tab) is thought to be worth €75m.

