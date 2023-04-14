Arsenal to beat Barcelona to sign 'the Brazilian Aguero': report

Arsenal are in pole position to sign a Brazilian youngster compared to the legendary Sergio Aguero.

The Gunners have a Brazilian contingent at the club already, with iconic Invincible and sporting director Edu Gaspar overseeing the transfer policy. Last summer, Arsenal added Gabriel Jesus and youngster Marquinhos to their ranks to extend a Brazilian core that already boasts defender Gabriel and forward Gabriel Martinelli.

With Edu having strong contacts back in his home country, it's possible that the Gunners could add more samba stars this summer, with one particularly exciting talent being linked for a big move.

Arsenal Director of Football Edu has overseen an influx of Brazilian stars arriving in north London (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

TEAMtalk (opens in new tab) are reporting that deadly teenage striker Vitor Roque is available for sale this summer, since his employers, Athletico Paranaense, can no longer afford to keep him.

Barcelona were thought to be leading the race – but this has since been denied by a club director, who told Globo Esporte (opens in new tab), "There’s absolutely nothing to [the rumours] except the pain of people saying that 'he’s sold', that 'Barcelona want him'."

With Barcelona in financial difficulty, TEAMtalk says that they could put a move for Roque on the back burner. There are other moves that the Catalan giants need to make this summer in order to strengthen – and bringing a teenager to Europe won't be a priority.

Breaking The Lines (opens in new tab) have previously made comparisons between Roque and Argentine legend Sergio Aguero for their similar stature and movement within the box. Roque can operate out wide, too, and is regarded alongside the likes of Marcos Leonardo and Endrick as one of the most exciting teenagers in Brazil right now.

Vitor Roque is a highly-rated talent in Brazil (Image credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Arsenal are believed to be in the market for a physical forward this summer, sparking rumours that on-loan Hale Ender, Folarin Balogun, could depart the club.

Roque is valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt.

