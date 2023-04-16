Arsenal report: Ollie Watkins set for move, claiming 'it's the dream to play for Arsenal'

Arsenal are monitoring Ollie Watkins' situation at Aston Villa and could make a huge move for him this summer.

The England international has netted 11 times in his last 12 games, helping to take the Villans from 16th in the Premier League to sixth under Unai Emery. No one has scored more in the league since the World Cup apart from Erling Haaland, as the Midlanders target European football next term.

But with contract talks on the horizon for Watkins, there are plenty of suitors who could step in to prise him away from Aston Villa – one of which being the side that he sees as his dream club.

Ollie Watkins is in the form of his life and attracting attention for his goalscoring exploits (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), talks are scheduled between Villa and Watkins but Arsenal have historic interest and are watching the situation ahead of possibly bringing in another forward this summer.

Evening Standard (opens in new tab) have claimed in recent weeks that the Gunners are eyeing a "physical" forward to add to their attack this summer, with Watkins certainly fitting the bill. What's more, the 27-year-old is interested in the Gunners.

"That's the dream to play for Arsenal one day," Watkins said at the London Football Awards (opens in new tab) in 2020, "But it's a long shot."

Villa are eyeing another centre-forward and another winger, according to Football Insider (opens in new tab), as Unai Emery looks to continue up the table with Villa. Watkins will likely be attracting attention from a number of big clubs, however, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all reportedly looking for a striker this summer.

Unai Emery is looking for new forwards this summer (Image credit: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Villa have won the last five matches in the Premier League. They currently sit fifth in the table three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Watkins is valued at €32 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

