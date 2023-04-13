Arsenal cult hero and billionaire Mathieu Flamini suggests he could buy club one day

Arsenal could be bought out by former midfielder Mathieu Flamini.

The French midfielder co-founded GF Biochemicals in 2008 alongside business partner Pasquale Granata. Flamini has made far more money from the firm than he ever did in football, however, with GF Biochemicals becoming the first company in the world to mass-produce levulinic acid, a sustainable alternative to oil-based products.

In 2020, Forbes (opens in new tab) estimated the ex-Gunner – who also played for Marseille, AC Milan, Crystal Palace and Getafe – to be worth £10 billion. This is roughly the same amount as current Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke – and now Flamini has refused to rule out buying his former side from the US businessman.

"Football is the No.1 sport, it is driving so much attention, the hot issues of this world should also be on the agenda of the governing bodies," he told The Athletic (opens in new tab).

"It's a world that I belong to. If there is the right opportunity at the right time and the right discussion, if I meet people who are the same vision and mindset and desire to use football for a purpose, I would love to," Flamini continued.

"Obviously those clubs [Marseille, Arsenal and AC Milan] have a special place in my heart. I never forget where I come from. In life, you never know but it's all about the right opportunity. I'm a real believer in the right time, right place, right people.

"We'll see what the future is made of. I'm a believer. If you want something very much, the universe usually brings it to you. Let's see what the universe will bring."

Despite Flamini suggesting he might bid for the Gunners, however, it seems as if the current ownership are not interested in selling.

“We remain 100 per cent committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club. We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer,” Arsenal's ownership, Kroenke Sports Entertainment declared in 2021, amid public interest from Spotify founder, Daniel Ek. “Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this.”

