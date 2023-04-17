Arsenal report: Dusan Vlahovic to join for £80m, 18 months after he rejected them
Arsenal will once again look to sign Dusan Vlahovic, after he picked Juventus over north London in January 2022
Arsenal will look to bring Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic to the Emirates Stadium this summer as they look to strengthen their frontline.
In January 2022, the Gunners were rumoured to be very close to striking a deal with Fiorentina over Vlahovic, who had enjoyed a breakout season in Serie A. Ultimately, Juventus won the race for the star.
Instead of signing an alternative, Arsenal waited until the summer to sign Gabriel Jesus. With Mikel Arteta reportedly still desiring a "physical" striker to compete with the Brazilian false nine, however, a return for the Juve hitman could be on the cards – and now, the north Londoners know exactly how much the deal will set them back.
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (opens in new tab), Arsenal have "never given up" on bringing Vlahovic to the Emirates Stadium and now know that the 23-year-old will set them back £80 million.
The Evening Standard (opens in new tab) has claimed that Arsenal are interested in the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dusan Vlahovic, Tammy Abraham, Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund as options, too, as they look to add a Plan B to their attack.
At current, Arteta has Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as options to play at centre-forward. All four are of a similar build and stature, with on obvious hold-up forward in the style of Vlahovic.
With Folarin Balogun currently on loan in France and expected to leave in the summer, the Gunners have a fifth option of the same ilk up front – but could cash in on him to raise half the money needed for the Vlahovic deal.
Despite doing admirably since their points deduction, Juventus are expected to miss out on Champions League football this season and could well sell a number of players interested in competing in the competition.
Vlahovic is valued at around €75m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
Ray Parlour says that since football moves in cycles, the next era of dominance in the Premier League could well belong to Arsenal.
Andre Onana is being rumoured for Arsenal's midfield, Bundesliga star Djibril Sow and Dusan Vlahovic have been touted, while existing players are said to be on the cusp of exits. Folarin Balogun is one, being linked with AC Milan.
