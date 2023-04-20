Arsenal report: French winger set for game-changing move following THREE YEARS of talks

Arsenal are looking at adding a big-money winger to their squad this summer, as Mikel Arteta develops his side.

The Gunners are looking strong in every starting position across the pitch now, with solid squad options across the side, too. The additions of Leandro Trossard and Jorginho in January have given more depth to the team, too, as Arsenal target a first title in 19 years this term.

According to rumours, however, Arteta is not satisfied with his squad and wants to bring in reinforcements this summer. Declan Rice has been heavily rumoured in midfield – though another wing option to compete with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli has been touted, too.

Arsenal have little depth beyond Bukayo Saka (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Le10Sport (opens in new tab), Arteta is interested in bringing young Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby to the Emirates Stadium as he looks to add genuine quality to an already stacked frontline.

Newcastle United are also believed to be in the running for the 23-year-old, who has impressed in the last couple of seasons in the Bundesliga. A move has been touted in the past as being a £50 million-plus transfer to Leverkusen, marking Arsenal's intent to improve their squad.

Le10Sport (opens in new tab) actually first wrote about Arsenal's interest three years ago, as the Gunners made contact with Diaby's agent during the first lockdown. As recently as January, they were still in contact with the winger, according to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), viewing him as an alternative to Mykhaylo Mudryk.

While a sceptic may suggest that the links have been rehashed in order to gain interest for Diaby, there has been clear interest reported from a number of Premier League clubs over the past few seasons – and Leverkusen's steep asking price may have put off any firm bids.

Moussa Diaby is on the radar for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

This summer marks two years until Diaby's contract expires, however, making this a good time for his employers to sell at a peak price. As the player enters the final year of his deal, his value will look to decrease – so the Bundesliga outfit may look to offer Diaby around.

The Frenchman is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

