Arsenal could wrap up £87m man who told FFT he 'dreams of playing in the Premier League' – following manager admission: report

Arsenal could be about to make yet another huge signing in the coming weeks, following a rival manager's recent comments.

The Gunners have spent big in the last year, securing the likes of Declan Rice for £105 million and Kai Havertz for £60m – but Saturday night's loss to Aston Villa once again highlighted a deficiency in front of goal for Mikel Arteta's side.

Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have just nine goals between them this season – and a new striker has been linked.

Arsenal have struggled in front of goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer journalist Ekrem Konur has claimed that Arsenal are in the market for Viktor Gyokeres, who became Sporting's record signing last summer.

The Swedish striker was named as FourFourTwo's EFL player of the season last year – and told FFT that he "dreams of playing in the Premier League" after a prolific season at Coventry City which saw him earn his big move.

And now, Sporting boss, Ruben Amorim has told Arteta exactly what he needs to bid to buy the forward.

“I can’t guarantee anything [in terms of transfer activity in January], what I can say is what [the board] tell me – and that is any player only leaves through the [release] clause,” Amorim has been quoting as saying to Noticias ao Minuto via football.london. “It’s the only security that clubs in Portugal have. Our idea is not to sell anyone in January, because we have a full calendar, and we need all the players available. I’m calm about that.”

Viktor Gyokeres is on Arsenal's radar (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The only sticking point is the release clause. Gyokeres is available for £87m per football.london, meaning that Arsenal's best chance of securing him would be through negotiation. That would mean that a summer move would be more likely.

Transfermarkt values the 25-year-old to be worth €32m.

