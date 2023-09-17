Arsenal drop Aaron Ramsdale, Premier League legend has bad news for goalkeeper

Aaron Ramsdale was dropped for Arsenal's 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday, making way for summer signing David Raya.

It was a change many expected Mikel Arteta to make – probably sooner than this – and it's bad news for Ramsdale, according to Premier League icon and Sky Sports pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The Gunners get their Champions League campaign underway at home to PSV on Wednesday, but Hasselbaink doesn't think Mikel Arteta will rotate his goalkeepers.

David Raya appears to be Arsenal's new number one (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of Sunday's game at Goodison Park, the former Chelsea striker said: "...I think he’s [Raya] their number one and eventually he was going to play. I think today is the first day that he’ll be a regular.

"I don’t see goalkeepers getting minutes here and there; they need rhythm; they need to stay in that momentum.

"Raya is a very good goalkeeper and Aaron is as well...It’s hard and a difficult decision, but I think we’ll see Raya in Arsenal’s team for a little while."

Raya joined Arsenal from Brentford last month on a season-long loan deal which contains the option to buy the Spain international – something Brentford look set to activate.

The move came following a pre-season in which Arteta appeared increasingly exasperated with Ramsdale's sloppiness in possession.

Ex-Gunners star Theo Walcott has backed Ramsdale to respond positively to being dropped, however. Appearing alongside Hasselbaink on Sky Sports, he said: "He’s at a very [good] team, he's got number one on his shirt and now he’s got a 'keeper challenging him. They’re [Arsenal] going to buy him [Raya] in time and it’s very interesting. I’m sure he [Ramsdale] can deal with it."

