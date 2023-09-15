Arsenal weigh up £52m January offer for the 'new Sergio Busquets': report

Arsenal are strongly considering submitting an offer to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of Zubimendi, who has been likened to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets for his style of play.

And according to Spanish publication Fichajes, Arsenal are weighing up a bid for the Real Sociedad man in the mid-season market.

Zubimendi, who is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt, has a release clause worth £52m in his contract.

The 24-year-old is tied down to the Spanish side until 2027, but if Arsenal were to pay the required fee they would be able to hold discussions with Zubimendi, who could find an offer from one of the Premier League's elite hard to turn down.

The Spain international is from San Sebastian and supported Real Sociedad as a child, before coming through the club's productive academy.

He is therefore unlikely to agitate for a move, but Arsenal are a club on the up and that would no doubt appeal to a player who is closing in on his 150th appearance for la Real.

Arsenal bolstered their midfield ranks in the summer with the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. But while Rice has made a strong start to his career in north London, Havertz has struggled up to now.

The Fichajes report suggests Arteta is still not completely satisfied with the midfield options at his disposal.

Arsenal return to Premier League action with a trip to Everton this weekend.

