Arsenal weigh up £52m January offer for the 'new Sergio Busquets': report
Arsenal are considering a January swoop for a player who has been likened to the Barcelona legend
Arsenal are strongly considering submitting an offer to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the January transfer window, according to reports.
The Gunners are long-term admirers of Zubimendi, who has been likened to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets for his style of play.
And according to Spanish publication Fichajes, Arsenal are weighing up a bid for the Real Sociedad man in the mid-season market.
Zubimendi, who is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt, has a release clause worth £52m in his contract.
The 24-year-old is tied down to the Spanish side until 2027, but if Arsenal were to pay the required fee they would be able to hold discussions with Zubimendi, who could find an offer from one of the Premier League's elite hard to turn down.
The Spain international is from San Sebastian and supported Real Sociedad as a child, before coming through the club's productive academy.
He is therefore unlikely to agitate for a move, but Arsenal are a club on the up and that would no doubt appeal to a player who is closing in on his 150th appearance for la Real.
Arsenal bolstered their midfield ranks in the summer with the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. But while Rice has made a strong start to his career in north London, Havertz has struggled up to now.
The Fichajes report suggests Arteta is still not completely satisfied with the midfield options at his disposal.
Arsenal return to Premier League action with a trip to Everton this weekend.
More Arsenal stories
Mikel Arteta has revealed the strange marriage metaphor he's used to motivate Kai Havertz. The Basque boss used another bizarre analogy recently to explain his tactics against Manchester City.
Meanwhile, Brentford striker Ivan Toney has revealed he would be interested in a move to Arsenal in future.
And Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham has announced he will leave the club at the end of this season.
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
