Arsenal fan 'verbally abused' former Gunners star - before throwing punches at other supporters: report

Arsenal may have secured a significant 1-0 victory over Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, but unsavoury scenes in the press box have slightly marred the occasion.

Gabriel Martinelli's strike in the 86th minute, which took a huge deflection from Nathan Ake ensured Mikel Arteta's men walked away with all three points, as they lay down a huge marker for the rest of the Premier League.

During the game, however, an Arsenal fan allegedly confronted Samir Nasri - who played for both the Gunners and Manchester City in his career - who was working as a pundit. The supporter reportedly shouted verbal abuse at the Frenchman, as first highlighted by TalkSport live on air.

Nasri shone during his time at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Commentator Sam Matterface explained the situation: “There’s a supporter who was bellowing in his [Nasri's] face at this moment in time. It’s a bit unnecessary from him getting involved with Nasri who’s just trying to do his job.

“Nasri is just standing there being barracked by the supporter, there should be more stewards around here making sure it doesn’t happen.”

Former Arsenal star and Matterface's co-commentator, Perry Groves, added: “This is where the press set-up is not the best. The security have to get the fan out. There’s a couple of Arsenal fans, and it pains me to say it, who have disgraced themselves.”

Martinelli bagged a late winner against City (Image credit: Getty Images)

The supporter then allegedly threw punches at fellow Arsenal fans, before eventually being removed from the Emirates Stadium. TalkSport suggested that Nasri looked "really shaken" after the incident, too, though he managed to compose himself after full-time in order to take photos with Arsenal fans.

Nasri controversially swapped Arsenal for Manchester City in 2011, with the now-retired 36-year-old going onto win two Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad.

Spells at Sevilla, Antalyaspor, West Ham United and Anderlecht followed, before he hung up his boots in 2021. He now works in the media as a pundit.

More Arsenal stories

A brand new technology was trialled at the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal's game against Manchester City.

And Declan Rice exclusively told FourFourTwo why he chose to join the Gunners this summer.