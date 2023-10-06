Arsenal vs Manchester City to trial brand new technology for Premier League game

Arsenal vs Manchester City will trial an innovative new camera angle at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday during their Premier League clash.

Called 'Game Mode', the never-before-seen camera angle will track the action from side-to-side in line with play, similar to what is seen on games such as EA Sports FC 2024.

The Premier League and Arsenal have worked closely together to bring the technology to football, and fans will be able to watch the new camera angle on Sky Sports Football when the match kicks off between Arsenal and Manchester City at 16.30 BST.

Sunday's fixture won't be the first trial of the 'Game Mode' camera in the UK, though.

The camera will track the play from side-to-side, similar to video games (Image credit: EA Sports)

Last weekend's Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium featured the camera. If the camera's continued trial for Arsenal vs Manchester City proves successful, then the Premier League could look to implement the camera for all future games at the Emirates Stadium.

“We’re very excited to see what ‘Game Mode’ can bring to the overall viewing experience for fans and believe it has great potential when it comes to in-game innovation," Sky Sports Director of Production, Phil Marshall, said.

"We thank Arsenal FC and the Premier League for their support in testing this innovation.”

Sunday's match is already a crucial moment in the season for both clubs, and could ultimately prove decisive in the destination of the title come May. The Gunners are only a point behind Pep Guardiola's side heading into the game, but won't want to relinquish any further ground on their rivals.

Arsenal won the most recent meeting between the sides, in August at the Community Shield (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League, meanwhile, is hoping that the game will live up to expectations and further enhance the viewing experience for fans at home.

“The Premier League is always looking for ways to enhance the broadcast experience for fans around the world," Sky Sports Director of Production, Phil Marshall, said.

"During this period of testing with Sky Sports and Arsenal FC, we hope ‘Game Mode’ will provide a new and exciting way to enjoy the action at home.”

More Arsenal vs Manchester City stories

Mikel Arteta is "worried" about an issue within his side, and is hopeful it can be resolved before Sunday's game.

Declan Rice, meanwhile, exclusively tells FourFourTwo why he chose to join the Gunners this summer.

Pep Guardiola has claimed that one City wonderkid is "one of the best" players he has ever coach.