Arsenal fans sing Aaron Ramsdale's name after David Raya mistakes against Chelsea

Arsenal fans chanted Aaron Ramsdale's name after mistakes from David Raya in the Gunners' 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Saturday.

Raya has been preferred to Ramsdale by manager Mikel Arteta since coming into the team earlier this season, but the Spaniard made several errors in the derby at Stamford Bridge – including a costly one which led to the Blues' second goal early in the second half.

Raya misjudged what looked like a cross by Mykhailo Mudryk from the left as the ball sailed over his head and into the back of the net to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead after 48 minutes of action in west London.

It was a nervy performance overall from the former Brentford goalkeeper, who made a number of other mistakes throughout the match, and the Gunners' travelling fans responded by chanting the name of Ramsdale.

Ironically, Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez allowed Arsenal back into the game with a loose pass which was intercepted by Declan Rice, who blasted the ball into the empty net from distance after 77 minutes.

Leandro Trossard levelled with six minutes left to preserve the Gunners' unbeaten record this season, but Arteta's side had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea will also feel they should have won the match, but their recent resurgence continued under Mauricio Pochettino.

Both goalkeepers will now be under scrutiny and Arteta was asked about the Ramsdale chants after the game.

"Great," he said. "I love him and I will sing as well for him every day. He's someone that has this charisma and personality and he's very loved by the team."

In an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo, Declan Rice has spoken about Arsenal's aspirations for this season and beyond, claiming the Gunners can compete with the very best at home and in Europe.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports' pundits have discussed the situation involving Arsenal's two goalkeepers, with Jamie Carragher believing that one of them will have to leave the club sooner rather than later.

And Ramsdale has already been linked with a move away from north London, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich reportedly keen on the England international.