Arsenal goalscorer banned from dressing room, due to little-known rule

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta cannot do anything about his dressing-room dilemma

Arsenal have a dressing-room dilemma on their hands that manager Mikel Arteta can do nothing about.

The Gunners are starting to add some pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool and did so in emphatic fashion with a 5-1 demolition of Manchester City last weekend. Supporters are once again optimistic that the Merseysiders could slip up and with plenty of games to go, Arsenal are hot on their heels.

But one key aspect of their impressive team spirit and cohesion could turn around to cost them given a recent goalscorer is not permitted into the dressing room at present due to reasons out of the club's control.

'One Arsenal star needs to get dressed somewhere else, even on matchday'

Mikel Arteta is hoping to ensure silverware for Arsenal this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have struggled with injuries in recent weeks, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus both giving manager Arteta an attacking headache. Solutions have seemingly been found but whether or not that works long-term remains to be seen.

The Gunners are through to the next stage of the Champions League and are likely to have a busy end to the season. They face one of AC Milan, PSV, Feyenoord or Juventus in the next round, but must wait to find out who exactly they will go toe-to-toe against.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was forced off during their win over Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it is the situation around teenager Ethan Nwaneri which has attracted media attention in recent weeks. According to MailSport, the midfielder – ranked at no.12 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – is unable to get ready with his team-mates at the Emirates in the dressing room at present.

That's because of Premier League Safeguarding Rules that permit any player under the age of 18 to do so. Fellow youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly is able to get involved in the camaraderie because he is 18.

Arteta cleared up the situation following the win over Manchester City and said Lewis-Skelly has been a huge help to Nwaneri, who gets ready elsewhere and then joins the team for their pre-match dressing room chat.

“When you see those two (Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri) walking next to each other, talking to each other, there is a bond there and a chemistry there,” said Arteta. “I imagine for them it is special because at the moment they are still in different dressing rooms [at the training ground].”

Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri scored in the 5-1 win against Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Ethan cannot be in our dressing room still, which is unbelievable,” added the Spaniard. “He needs to get dressed somewhere else, even on matchday.

“So to have somebody close to him that has that trust, that confidence, that link, I think it is lucky. They are very lucky to have each other.”

In FourFourTwo's view, Nwaneri is coming up clutch for Arteta at present, especially given their failed pursuit of Ollie Watkins in the January transfer window.

The 17-year-old will hope to continue making an impact when Arsenal take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday evening.