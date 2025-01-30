Arsenal target Ollie Watkins has already revealed Gunners move is his 'dream'

Arsenal target Ollie Watkins has already revealed that his ultimate "dream" would be to play for the Gunners during his career, having grown up as a fan of the club.

On Wednesday night it emerged that Arsenal had launched a £60m offer for Aston Villa striker Watkins, which was quickly rebuffed as they prepared for a Champions League clash with Celtic. The Gunners are expected to come back in for the Englishman, but a deal looks difficult to conclude now that Jhon Duran has also left Villa.

After winning the game 4-2, Unai Emery admitted that it would take a lot for Watkins to leave: "To get this deal we are going to be very demanding as well and Watkins is our striker."

Arsenal supporter Ollie Watkins 'dreams' of the move happening

Watkins was an Arsenal fan growing up (Image credit: Getty Images)

But while Watkins still has over three years remaining on his current contract, a deal could become more likely considering his childhood fandom for Arsenal. While still at Brentford and speaking in 2020 after winning the EFL Player of the Year at the London Football Awards, Watkins revealed that his "dream" is to one day play for Arsenal.

"That's the dream, to play for Arsenal one day, but it's a long shot - that's a long-term goal of mine," Watkins said.

Have Arteta and Arsenal left it too late? (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm an Arsenal fan, so Thierry Henry was my [idol]. He's unbelievable to watch and the ultimate idol growing up."

At the time, though, Watkins was more focussed on just reaching the Premier League. He failed to get there with Brentford, losing the 2020 play-off final to Fulham, but Aston Villa felt his 25 Championship goals were more than enough to earn a chance in the English top flight, completing a deal worth £33m - at the time a club-record fee - for the striker.

Watkins hasn't disappointed since making that move, scoring double figures in all five Premier League seasons since, including the current campaign where he has reached 10 goals and is chasing down his record total of 19.

In FourFourTwo's view it seems increasingly unlikely that Arsenal will manage to sign the 29-year-old, especially so late in the transfer window and considering Aston Villa have already let their second striker depart, too. The timing is strange also considering how late it is in the window and Arsenal's obvious need for a striker this term - if their desperation does heighten in the next few days then Villa could accept an unbelievable offer, however.