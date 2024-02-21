Arsenal legend Thierry Henry reveals key factor that will decide Premier League title race

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has pinpointed the main factor that could come to decide the Premier League title race this term.

With Manchester City and Liverpool both ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League title race right now, albeit by just one and two points, the Gunners have a lot of work to do to emerge victorious.

During his time at Arsenal, Henry lifted two Premier League titles, in 2002 and 2004. The Frenchman clearly has experience at what it takes to finish at the top of the pack after 38 games, and has picked out the key factor which could come to define the season for his former side.

“The games away from home, the last five games away from home, will decide the title for us at Arsenal," Henry said on CBS Sports.

Starting with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on March 31, Arsenal's final five away games of the season certainly aren't easy. That game against Manchester City could prove crucial for the run-in, with a Gunners result likely to keep them definitely in the mix for the title.

Brighton and Wolves follow Manchester City, before a trip to Tottenham Hotspur awaits at the end of April. Not only will the bragging rights be on the line in that match, but potentially their own success in the Premier League, too.

Manchester United are Arsenal's final away opponents of the season, with that game the penultimate match of the campaign on May 11.

While Henry has his sights set on those five fixtures, Arsenal will have to ensure they're still in the mix before facing Manchester City. They've still got four Premier League games and a Champions League last-16 tie against Porto to deal with before then, as they sit two points behind league-leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta certainly isn't looking too far ahead, either, as the Gunners prepare for their first leg with Porto on Wednesday night.

"It’s been seven years that we haven’t been here [in the Champions League knockout stages] and we are all full of energy and excitement to play the game we want to tomorrow," Arteta told reporters.

