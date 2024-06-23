Arsenal legend Thierry Henry tipped for shock managerial move, following Olympics with France

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has been tipped to take over as a manager away from France, despite him being set to coach France at the Paris Olympics next month.

The Frenchman first moved into coaching when he became an Arsenal U19 coach in 2015. A spell as Roberto Martinez's assistant manager at Belgium for Euro 2016 followed, before he took his first managerial job at Monaco in 2018, swiftly followed by Montreal Imapct in 2019.

Henry then made a return to Belgium as assistant manager for the 2022 World Cup, before taking over the France U21 side. The former Arsenal striker will lead the nation at the Olympic Games this summer as a result, with players such as Michael Olise, Alexandre Lacazette and Jean-Philippe Mateta included in his squad.

Thierry Henry (Image credit: Alamy)

But former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw believes that Henry is the perfect man to replace Rob Page as Wales manager, who was sacked earlier this week following the nation's failure to reach Euro 2024.

Speaking about who Wales should consider appointing, Earnshaw suggested that Henry is certainly someone with the requisite credentials to inspire the nation for the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

"One name who is left field but I'd throw is Thierry Henry," Earnshaw said. "It's my own personal thought. I spent some time with Thierry on the coaching course a couple of years ago because he was on the Welsh FA course.

Wales sacked Rob Page earlier this week (Image credit: Nick Potts)

"He knows (technical director) David Adams and the set-up, and he understands Welsh football. The one thing that stood out when I was sat with Thierry was his football brain is brilliant.

"With France U21s and the Olympic team, he understands young players. He would raise the bar and the level. I don't know whether he would want it. I could see someone like Thierry doing it. His football brain is brilliant, he's so sharp, advanced and has got great ideas."

But while Earnshaw suggests Henry should become the next manager, the bookmakers' have Como's head of development Osian Roberts down as the favourite. Ryan Giggs, Mark Hughes, Sam Allardyce and Craig Bellamy are all names touted to replace Page, too.

