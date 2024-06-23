Arsenal legend Thierry Henry tipped for shock managerial move, following Olympics with France

By
published

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has been linked with a surprise vacany away from France

Coach of France Thierry Henry looks on during the U23 international friendly match between France U23 and USA U23 at Stade Auguste Bonal on March 25, 2024 in Sochaux Montbeliard, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has been tipped to take over as a manager away from France, despite him being set to coach France at the Paris Olympics next month.

The Frenchman first moved into coaching when he became an Arsenal U19 coach in 2015. A spell as Roberto Martinez's assistant manager at Belgium for Euro 2016 followed, before he took his first managerial job at Monaco in 2018, swiftly followed by Montreal Imapct in 2019.

