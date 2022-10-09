Arsenal looking like title contenders as Liverpool struggles continue

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League after a 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners took the lead through Gabriel Martinelli in the very first minute and despite twice being pegged back by the Reds, Mikel Arteta's side came out on top thanks to two Bukayo Saka strikes – the second from the penalty spot with just under a quarter of an hour remaining.

It is now eight wins from nine games for Arsenal and 24 points out of a possible 27 in the Premier League in 2022/23. It is still early days, but the Gunners genuinely look like title contenders.

Arteta had faced scrutiny last season after Arsenal missed out on fourth place and Champions League football to north London rivals Tottenham at the end of the campaign, but the Basque's young side have started so strongly this time around.

Up until recently, many were questioning the quality of Arsenal's opponents in the competition so far, but back-to-back wins over Tottenham and Liverpool surely serve to highlight their credentials.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said last week that one team had been better than his side so far this term, in reference to Arsenal, and the Gunners went back above the champions after this win.

Arteta also earned praise on Twitter from former England striker Gary Lineker after the match.

"Another wonderfully entertaining game of Premier League football," he wrote. "Mikel Arteta is doing a brilliant job with this exciting young team.

Arsenal are being rewarded for showing patience and belief in their coach. Other clubs take note. It takes time to build a team."

Liverpool have been building their team for a long time and Jurgen Klopp celebrated seven years at Anfield this week.

But this is a tricky time for the Reds, with injuries taking their toll and a number of players well below their best in 2022/23.

After challenging on four fronts last season and claiming two trophies while missing out narrowly on the Premier League and the Champions League, the current campaign has been desperately disappointing so far for Liverpool.

Klopp's side have picked up just 10 points from a possible 24 in their worst Premier League start for a decade and also lost 4-1 to Napoli in the Champions League recently.

Many fans felt decisions went against their team on Sunday as a Gabriel handball went unpunished in the area in the first half and another contentious call saw Arsenal awarded their penalty late on.

But ultimately, Liverpool have not been good enough this season and may find it difficult to catch up now – even at this early stage.