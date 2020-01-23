Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks to Barcelona for move away from Arsenal - report

The Arsenal captain has been linked with a move away from Emirates for some time now.

A poor season currently finds the Gunners wallowing in tenth position, ten points off the top four.

Whilst Arsenal have struggled defensively, especially under former boss Unai Emery, their attack has shown more signs of promise.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal's main source of goals, scoring 14 in 22 league games so far this season.

New head coach Mikel Arteta has provided some optimism amongst Arsenal fans and players alike.

But, according to Mundo Deportivo, Aubameyang still has his eye on a move away - namely to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are believed to be looking for a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez.

They have reportedly identified the Aubameyang as their number one target and could try to sign him this month.

But the reigning La Liga champions are aware it won't be easy to prize Arsenal's star man away.

It's understood that the north London club are resolute that they will not sell their captain as they seek to rebuild and improve, not just this season but in years to come.

The report states that Barcelona will now have to depend on Aubameyang's position and whether he's willing to force a move.

The initial indication is that the Gabonese forward is open to a transfer and has greenlit La Blaugrana's approach.

However, Arsenal are extremely unlikely to accept any bid without their captain handing in an official transfer request.

