Arsenal make contact with father of Flamengo striker regarding potential transfer - report

Flamengo recently promoted Reinier Jesus to the senior squad and amid his impressive form at youth level for club and country.

The 17-year-old repaid the faith put in him by scoring four goals in his first 12 games in Brazil's Serie A.

Reinier has caught the eye of a number of Europe's top clubs including Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

But it is Arsenal who are attempting to steal a march on their continental rivals by talking to the player's father.

Mundo Deportivo (via the Metro) report that Arsenal have made Reinier's father aware of their interest in his son.

The North London club are reportedly trying to convince Reinier's family that they would be at home in the English capital.

Last summer, the Gunners signed another Brazilian youngster, Gabriel Martinelli, from Ituano.

The transfer was thought to be the beginning of an increased influx of Brazilian talent to the Emirates.

This is thought to be down to Edu Gaspar's recent appointment as the club's technical director.

Edu has previously had stints in directorial positions for both Corinthians and the Brazil national team.

It remains to be seen if his influence will prove pivotal in a deal for Reinier, but the youngster spoke about being flattered by Atletico Madrid's interest recently.

"It’s an honour that Atletico are interested in me because they are a huge club," he said.

"It’s another honour to know that one of the biggest clubs in the world is watching me.

"But I’m a Flamengo player and my objective is to keep doing a good job here to win many titles in Brazil."

Reinier is reported to have a £60m release clause in his current contract.

