Arsenal report: Gunners on red alert as long-term transfer target set to leave current club

Arsenal are on red alert after Jonathan David's agent stated that his client will leave Lille next summer.

The Canada international scored 13 goals in Ligue 1 last season to help fire Lille to the title.

He has already matched his tally for 2020/21 midway through the current campaign, having found the net 12 times up to now.

David's exploits in the north of France have attracted admiring glances from elsewhere, and Arsenal were among the clubs linked with him last summer.

Lille were able to keep hold of the former Gent forward for another campaign, but he now looks set to depart the Stade Pierre Mauroy ahead of next term.

"For us, the goal is to finish the season in Lille, but it will be his last season there for several reasons. I think the Premier League is a good option for him," Nick Mavromaras, David's agent, told Radio Canada.

"I think that he likes Spain a lot also because he likes the feeling of the ball and the very technical players. These two leagues are a big priority for him, but nothing is excluded."

Arsenal are likely to sign at least one striker next summer, with Eddie Nketiah and Alex Lacazette both out of contract at the end of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could also depart the club in the coming months after being stripped of the club captaincy by Mikel Arteta after a disciplinary breach.

However, Arsenal are likely to face competition for David's signature from elsewhere.

Marca writes that Real Madrid have added the 22-year-old to their list of transfer targets.

And it is not yet clear how much Lille would demand for one of their most important players.

"I can’t say the price today. It’s down to Lille," Mavromaras said. "But in the end, that’s football. Jonathan isn’t going to show it, but he knows he is one of the best young forwards in the world.

‘There’s also Erling Haaland who could cost between €75m and €100m (£63m-£84m)… If you want to be part of that list, you have to learn to manage the pressure.’

