Arsenal report: Gunners refuse to give up after Mykhaylo Mudryk bid rejected

Arsenal have had their opening offer for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk turned down by the Ukrainian outfit, according to reports.

The Gunners have been linked with the attacker since the summer and are ready to renew their efforts to bring him to the Emirates Stadium when the transfer market reopens for business on Sunday.

But Shakhtar are driving a hard bargain and Arsenal (opens in new tab) are not the only club interested in acquiring the Ukraine international.

Today's best deals on new Arsenal shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

According to the Evening Standard (opens in new tab), Arsenal have had a £55m bid for Mudryk rejected by his current employers.

The 21-year-old, who is valued at £35m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), is thought to be keen to move to the Premier League in the winter window, but his club are determined to sell him for what they consider to be the right price.

Arsenal will not give up in their pursuit of the forward, with a new offer expected to be submitted in the coming days.

Mudryk caught the eye with his performances in the group phase of the Champions League, in which he scored three goals and provided two assists.

The Ukraine international would provide further competition for places in the Arsenal attack, as Mikel Arteta's side attempt to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners moved seven points clear at the summit of the standings (opens in new tab) after a 3-1 victory over West Ham (opens in new tab) on Boxing Day.

However, Manchester City (opens in new tab) will cut their lead to five points if they beat Leeds (opens in new tab) on Wednesday.

More Arsenal stories

Reports suggest Arsenal are now at the front of the queue for Joao Felix (opens in new tab), who could leave Atletico Madrid in January.

The Gunners, Chelsea and Liverpool (opens in new tab) have all been strongly linked with Yunus Musah, who impressed for the USA at World Cup 2022.

Barcelona are said to be keeping tabs on Gabriel Martinelli (opens in new tab), who will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season.