Arsenal report: Teen wonderkid to become first summer signing, amid interest from Tottenham and Liverpool

Arsenal are in the midst of a battle for fourth place, which could define their transfer window – but are set to launch a statement bid for a British wonderkid.

Mikel Arteta has already identified the profiles that he wants to add to his side, according to reports, with a striker high on the wishlist, despite the emergence of Eddie Nketiah as his focal No.9.

It's elsewhere that the Gunners may well target first, however, as they look to bring in depth to their midfield, as well improving the options at full-back following long-term injuries this season to both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney.

According to ViolaNews, it's one of Tierney's countrymen who's being lined up as Arteta's first summer capture with Scottish full-back Aaron Hickey on the radar.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation at Bologna following a left-field move from Hearts and back in March, 90min reported that Quadruple-chasing Liverpool were after his signature. Arsenal's top-four chasing rivals Tottenham have also been touted in relation to his services.

Arteta is no stranger to reaching out for Bologna full-backs, either, having secured Tomiyasu from the I Rossoblu last summer.

Hickey may prove to replace the Japanese defender, too, rather than Tierney. The teenager is adept on either foot and regarded as extremely mature for his age, with the capability to invert from full-back or bomb forward.

With five goals this season, Hickey is also an attacking threat and could well establish himself in Arteta's line-up early on, given the Basque boss's penchant for integrating young talent. Since the Gunners are likely losing the likes of Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer – who both qualify as homegrown talents, it's perhaps necessary for the north Londoners to invest in British talent.

Hickey is valued at around £13.5 million by Transfermarkt.

