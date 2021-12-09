Arsenal report: 'The American Bukayo Saka' is training with the Gunners ahead of a move

Arsenal have invited Colorado Rapids winger Dantouma Traore to train with the team at London Colney with an eye to a transfer, according to reports.

The 17-year-old is a United States international at under-17 level and is widely considered a phenomenal prospect in the US youth set-up, having graduated from the country's Players Development Academy.

Traore has made one appearance for the Rapids in MLS - who are also owned by Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke - after joining from New York Red Bulls.

The Gunners are reportedly keen to make in-roads into signing players from America. The club's ownership, KSE, are from the US and with the country a somewhat untapped market by Premier League sides, it's thought that the north Londoners may well extend their influence there.

USA, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina will all be easier to recruit from than second-tier European leagues, following Brexit rule changes - hence Arsenal's interest in American and Brazilian players of late.

Traore looks like the latest in a recent line of exciting players coming from the States. In recent times, Christian Pulisic has led a new generation of USMNT stars, with the likes of Sergino Dest, Gio Reyna and Josh Sargent all following suit.

Arsenal actually had one of the bigger US stars in their own academy, too. Yunus Musah played for every England age group up to under-19 before defecting to America, owing to the fact he was born in New York City. The now-Valencia star was at the famed Hale End academy from the age of nine before leaving for LaLiga as a youngster.

Like Musah, Traore certainly fits the ideals of a modern Arsenal player.

The leggy attacker - nicknamed Yaya - has comparisons with current Gunners star Bukayo Saka for his maturity, ball control, left foot and composure around the area. Traore's biggest strength is his dribbling and has operated across the attack at youth level.

A decision is yet to be made on whether Traore will be leaving Colorado for Arsenal.