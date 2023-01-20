Arsenal set to sign Spanish wonderkid compared to Oleksandr Zincheko: report

Arsenal look set to sign a Spanish full-back this month who at 19, has already been compared to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Gunners have just tied up a deal for Leandro Trossard of Brighton & Hove Albion, for £27 million, addressing their need for a versatile attacker. By spending a lot less than the £88m quoted for Mykhaylo Mudryk, however, they're now linked with other stars who could bolster the squad for a title fight.

And with Zinchenko one of Mikel Arteta's most impressive performers this season, Arsenal are now looking for a similar profile on the opposite side.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been a revelation at left-back for Arsenal this season (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Journalist Ben Jacobs (opens in new tab) has told Caught Offside (opens in new tab) that Arsenal are exploring a deal for Real Madrid academy graduate Ivan Fresneda, with the report remarking that the player's agent is in London to discuss a deal.

Right-back Fresneda has been compared with Zinchenko since he plays more like a midfielder. With the Gunners using the Ukrainian as an inverted wing-back this season to dictate games and allow Granit Xhaka to roam forward, having another option on the opposite side would be hugely beneficial – and it could allow Kieran Tierney to reprise his more orthodox style opposite Fresneda, similar to how Ben White plays opposite Zinchenko.

“Away from attacking players, Arsenal are potentially in the mix for a right-back as well – Ivan Fresneda will be one to watch,” Jacobs says.

“There’s a variety of clubs tracking him at the moment, and his agent has been in London speaking to various Premier League clubs, so we’ll see how that one develops.”

19-year-old Ivan Fresneda is on the radar for Arsenal (Image credit: Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) has told Football Espana (opens in new tab) that Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also interested, while Manchester United are said to be interested (opens in new tab) and Newcastle United are in the hunt (opens in new tab), too.

Fresneda is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

