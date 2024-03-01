Arsenal star Jorginho's agent: three teams want the midfielder this summer

As Jorginho’s Arsenal contract enters its final months, the Italian’s agent has suggested that three clubs are in the running to sign his client.

The midfielder joined the Gunners in January 2023 in a £12million move from Chelsea on an 18-month deal and has turned out 16 times in the Premier League for Mikel Arteta this term.

As the 32-year-old’s deal dwindles down, questions are being asked about his future, with an option for him to extend his deal in north London.

Jorginho's agent says three clubs are looking to bring the midfielder back to Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)

But according to his agent Joao Santos, three leading Serie A clubs in Lazio, Juventus and Napoli are interested in bringing him back to Italy.

“If we have to play a game, I would see it better at Lazio due to the presence of [Maurizio] Sarri who knows a lot his characteristics are good,” Calcio Mercato report him as saying. Jorginho worked with Sarri during their time together at Napoli.

"But also at Juventus where there is a great sporting director like [Cristiano] Giuntoli - with whom he spent many good years at Napoli. Then I also don't rule out a return to the blue team with the new [Napoli] coach [Francesco] Calzona who previously worked with Sarri."

Jorginho’s recent good form has seen reports emerge that Arsenal are ready to open contract talks, with the player telling football.london that he is focusing on on-the-pitch matters.

“I’m trying to enjoy the moment, to be honest. We haven't spoken about it [my contract], I just want to win games with Arsenal."

