Arsenal star's shock move to bitter London rivals is 'tempting' - with fans likely to be split: report

Arsenal are facing mutiny from one of their stars, who has set his sights on a move to a London rival.

That's the incredible claim being made, as the Gunners head into a weekend top-of-the-table clash against Liverpool. Things have been going well for Mikel Arteta's side this season, with plenty of competition for places among a big squad – and there seems to be a desire from the Basque boss to improve his options in January.

But for that to happen, there must be sales, with Arsenal close to their FFP limit. Now, one star is apparently keen on a move… though the Gunners won't be keen on who to.

Arsenal are flying high in the league right now (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to sports writer Paul Brown, Aaron Ramsdale would like a move to Chelsea, calling the idea, "pretty tempting" when citing interest from the Blues in the England international.

talkSPORT has linked Ramsdale with a move to west London following David Raya's ascension to the No.1 spot in Arteta's thinking. Both Brown and talkSPORT, however, claim that a January move would be difficult for Arsenal to sanction.

Regardless of whether Arteta wants his No.2 keeper to leave, fans are likely to be polarised over the potential of the transfer.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is wanted by Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ramsdale isn't getting any game time for the Gunners, despite Arteta previously suggesting he could rotate his two custodians. While few fans would begrudge a move for the keeper, going across London to strengthen a bitter rival would probably upset some.

Alternately, Chelsea are off the pace in the league this season and any move for Ramsdale could total over £50 million, allowing Arteta to strengthen elsewhere in his side.

Ramsdale is worth €28m, according to Transfermarkt.

