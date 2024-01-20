Arsenal told to make 'bank-breaking' transfer as Ivan Toney returns from ban

Arsenal thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0 on Saturday to move third in the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta's side still need a centre-forward to bolster their title chances.

Ivan Toney has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium for some time, and the Brentford striker is available again after serving an eight-month suspension for betting breaches – but that's not who the Gunners should prioritise, according to Ally McCoist.

Everyone's favourite bundle of punditry joy has been having his say as the end of the January transfer windows draws ever nearer.

Arteta's Arsenal moved to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool with victory over Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to talkSPORT BET, McCoist urged Arsenal to go after Napoli's Victor Osimhen, another striker long touted as a target for several Premier League clubs.

"Right now, Arsenal don't have anybody that they can turn to who will score them 15, 20, 25 goals in a season," the Scot said. "[Eddie] Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus will still score goals but not as many as they need to win the title; that is the problem."

In fairness to Gunners captain Martin Odegaard, he did bag 15 Premier League goals last season – but McCoist is right in that Arsenal do lack a prolific frontman.

Osimhen finished as Serie A top scorer in Napoli's 2022/23 title-winning campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the last Arsenal player to reach the 20-goal mark in a league campaign, doing so in 2019/20.

McCoist suggested that the Gunners should "break the bank to sign Ivan Toney" – who Brentford price at £100m – but Osimhen would be his "number one pick" to lead Mikel Arteta's attack.

Currently on AFCON duty with Nigeria, the 25-year-old has racked up 39 goals in 57 appearances in all competitions for Napoli since the start of last season – although he wouldn't come cheap either, with Transfermarkt currently valuing him at a hefty €110m (£94.5m).

