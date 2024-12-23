The games Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is expected to miss following his painful injury setback

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was forced off during their win over Crystal Palace

Arsenal are set to be without winger Bukayo Saka for 'many weeks'.

The 23-year-old has nine goals and 13 assists for the Gunners so far this season but was forced off during Arsenal's recent victory over Crystal Palace. Saka is ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-wingers in the world right now.

Having suffered a hamstring issue, manager Mikel Arteta told reporters Saka will now face a sustained period on the sidelines. How that will affect Arsenal remains to be seen, with a busy festive period to come domestically and on the European stage.

What exactly has Mikel Arteta said about Bukayo Saka's injury?

Bukayo Saka is one of Arsenal's key players and is likely to be a huge miss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on Monday, Arteta confirmed the severity of the injury explaining that the busy schedule as of late has played its part. "It's not looking good," said Arteta, speaking to press on Friday. "He's going to be out for many weeks.

"It is what it is. He's injured, we cannot change it. We're going to use this time now to help him."

Saka has been in stunning form for Arsenal so far this season (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Asked whether Saka had "torn" something in his hamstring, Arteta added: "Yes. Probably there are ways to prevent the injury. There are a lot of factors. We are looking at everything and what we can do differently.

"It's probably more the accumulation [of matches] as people like Declan [Rice] and Bukayo have played over 130 games in three seasons."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How many games could Saka miss for Arsenal?

Arsenal play four times in the next two weeks which includes Premier League games against Ipswich Town, Brentford and Brighton. Saka is also set to miss the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final clashes against Newcastle United.

If early February is the estimated return time, Saka will play no part against Tottenham, Aston Villa, Wolves and Manchester City with whom games are all fast approaching. The Gunners also have Manchester United to play in the FA Cup 3rd Round too.

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures Saka COULD miss



Ipswich (H) - 27 December - PL

Brentford (A) - 01 January - PL

Brighton (A) - 04 January - PL

Newcastle (H) - 07 January - EFL Cup

Man Utd (H) - 12 January - FA Cup

Spurs (H) - 15 January - PL

Aston Villa (H) - 18 January - PL

Dinamo Zagreb (H) - 22 January - UCL

Wolves (A) - 25 January - PL

Girona (A) - 29 January - UCL

Man City (H) - 02 February - PL

Newcastle (A) - 05 January - EFL Cup

Saka's injury could provide opportunities for the likes of Leandro Trossard (Image credit: Getty Images)

How influential is Bukayo Saka for Arsenal?

According to information from BBC Sport, a whopping 40% of Arsenal's assists have come from Saka this season, which speaks for itself. He has ten to his name already in the Premier League, twice the amount of Declan Rice in second place.

Kai Havertz has eight-goal contributions in 2024/25 but his numbers are nothing compared to the output of the Three Lions star, who has 15 already for Arsenal in the Premier League.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Saka's importance at the Emirates is clear and manager Arteta will now have to conjure a way to get the best out of his remaining players. Gabriel Jesus has been in fine form recently and could perhaps hold the key.

Other players, like Leandro Trossard or Ethan Nwaneri, could also be useful options, with Arteta stating that the Gunners will have to look at alternative measures to guide them through the tricky, busy period of games.

“We have to look internally at what we have and be creative,” said Arteta. “It’s a good exercise again of how can we mould the squad, how can we adapt to the circumstances and how can we be different. We’re not going to be the same. We’re going to be different. Try and find the best way to do it and win games.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on December 27, as they host strugglers Ipswich Town on home soil.