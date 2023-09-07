Arsenal are plotting another £100m transfer next summer: report

Arsenal are preparing to smash their record transfer already – just weeks after signing Declan Rice.

The midfielder cost the Gunners around £105 million when he moved from West Ham United this summer and he was briefly the most expensive player in Premier League history. Moises Caicedo shortly topped the England international's record when he swapped Brighton & Hove Albion for Chelsea.

But although Arsenal are traditionally smaller spenders than some of their contemporaries, they could be prepared to repeat their nine-figure feat next summer when they land upon their next big target.

Arsenal bought Declan Rice for a record £105m (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

In the rush of transfer news that closed the window, Football Transfers made the extraordinary claim that the Gunners are keen on signing Irish hitman Evan Ferguson, who Brighton value at £100m.

Teen striker Ferguson netted his first career hat-trick last weekend against Newcastle United and is thought to be one of the most exciting up-and-coming stars of the next generation. With Brighton recouping huge fees for recent talents including Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, there is an expectation that Ferguson could leave sooner rather than later.

Arsenal have a wealth of forwards at their disposal already. Gabriel Jesus is the first-choice No.9, with Eddie Nketiah often used in his absence, while Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard are both played up front in different scenarios, too. Gabriel Martinelli can play centrally as well.

But with Mikel Arteta often seeking marginal gains in the transfer market, he could well pursue Evans if he believes that the Ireland international offers him an upgrade on any of his existing players.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are also believed to be interested in the teenager.

Ferguson is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

