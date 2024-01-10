Arsenal 'bidding hard' for the next Lionel Messi to solve goalscoring woes: report

Arsenal are looking to find the long-term solution to their goalscoring woes with the signing of a Brazilian wonderkid who is seen as the next Lionel Messi.

Mikel Arteta already has one of Brazil's most recognised strikers, Gabriel Jesus, in his squad but the Spaniard has grown increasingly frustrated at his side's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

Jesus has struggled with injury and has just three Premier League goals this campaign, while academy graduate Eddie Nketiah and big-money summer signing Kai Havertz have struggled to provide the necessary support and goals to aid Arsenal's title push.

The Gunners topped the table on Christmas Day but now sit in fourth, five points of league-leaders Liverpool after three successive defeats and just one solitary goal.

Arsenal, though, are reportedly hoping to solve their goalscoring issues for the foreseeable by agreeing a deal with 16-year-old Estevao Willian, widely known as Messinho due to his similarity to the legendary Argentine.

Estevao Willian is wanted by a host of top European clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Palmeiras talent is seen as the next great Brazilian and, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are 'bidding hard' to secure his services.

The north London club are not the only one keeping tabs on the youngster, though, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona all registering an interest.

The report suggests that the Spanish giants may be the preferred option for Estevao who has previously been given a tour of the club's facilities - along with his dad - ahead of a potential move.

The 16-year-old has already made his debut for the Palmeiras first team but, due to FIFA regulations, won't be able to make a move to Europe until he turns 18 in April 2025.

Barclona pipped Arsenal to the signing of Vitor Roque, another highly-rated Brazilian youngster (Image credit: Getty)

The signing would come as a bitter blow for Arsenal who were also pipped to the post by Barcelona for the signature of Vitor Roque, another highly-rated Brazilian prospect.

Roque was joint-top scorer at last year's Under-20 South American Championship, which Brazil won, and made his debut for Xavi's side in January 2024 after agreeing a deal to join the club last summer.

