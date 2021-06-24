Arsenal transfer news: Brighton’s Ben White nearing record £50million move

Arsenal are closing in on a record £50million move for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ben White.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners are on the verge of agreeing a deal for the centre-back, which would make him the club’s most expensive defender of all time.

White was in excellent form for Brighton last season, starting all but two of their Premier League games as they stayed up with relative ease.

He had spent the previous year on loan at Leeds United, playing a key role in the title win that saw them return to the top division for the first time in 16 years.

Marcelo Bielsa was desperate to make White’s move to Elland Road permanent, but Brighton held out, rewarding him with a new contract.

The 23-year-old is now believed to be on the cusp of joining Arsenal, who value his combination of physical and technical ability.

As well as being a strong and solid defender, White is comfortable on the ball and enjoys carrying it out from the back or finding passes into midfield.

Loan spells at Newport County, Peterborough United and Leeds helped to toughen him up and he still has plenty of scope to improve over the coming years.

White is currently part of the England squad that has reached the second round of Euro 2020, although he is yet to appear at the tournament.

Tyrone Mings and John Stones started the opening two games before Harry Maguire returned for the 1-0 win over the Czech Republic that saw Gareth Southgate’s side top their group.

White was something of a surprise inclusion, having only made his debut as a substitute against Austria earlier this month.

He was initially cut from the provisional squad, before Trent Alexander-Arnold’s withdrawal through injury earned him a reprieve.