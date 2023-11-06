Arsenal 'closing in' on their first January signing, with bargain deal: report

Arsenal could be about to close in on their first January recruit on a cut-price deal.

The Gunners' unbeaten run to the season ended at the weekend controversially, as Mikel Arteta's side were beaten by a goal that saw three VAR checks away at Newcastle United. The Basque boss opted for Kai Havertz starting in Martin Odegaard's absence, with Declan Rice and Jorginho completing the midfield.

The centre of the pitch has been a point of contention all season for Arsenal, with Granit Xhaka having left over the summer – and now, it appears that Arteta may be about to address that imbalance with his first signing of the next transfer window.

Spanish outlet Sport has claimed Arthur Vermeeren is ready to arrive in a deal worth under £15 million.

The Royal Antwerp teenager has been courting attention from both the north Londoners and Barcelona following an impressive rise – and now, the report claims that the Gunners are "closing in on a deal".

Arsenal look incredibly light in midfield this season, following Xhaka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles leaving, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Charlie Patino going on loan and Thomas Partey struggling with injury. Declan Rice is the first-choice No.6 but has had to play at No.8, too, with Jorginho coming in to help with buildup in recent weeks.

Vermeeren can play as a No.6 but is best deployed as a No.8. He could well be used as an option ahead of Rice, alongside Odegaard, Fabio Vieira or Kai Havertz.

Arteta is said to also be in the market for a striker this winter.

Transfermarkt values Vermeeren to be worth €25m.

