Arsenal could get back HALF of the Declan Rice fee from West Ham this summer, with one sale: report

Arsenal could recoup as much as half what they paid for Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer, as the window comes to an end.

It's been a hectic transfer window for Mikel Arteta, as the Gunners have spent a whopping £200 million improving their squad. Rice was headline buy, smashing the British transfer record of £100m plus £5m in add-ons before Chelsea smashed it to sign Moises Caicedo.

But with Arsenal now focused on outgoings, they may be able to rake in £50m of the money that they gave West Ham – with the Irons circling for one of their stars.

Declan Rice cost nine figures (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Mail, West Ham are among the clubs who have contacted Arsenal over signing young United States forward Folarin Balogun.

Balogun scored 21 goals on loan at Reims in France last season but with Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz all above him in the pecking order, the 22-year-old is seeking first-team football elsewhere.

VIDEO: Who's Winning The Premier League This Season?

The Gunners have slapped a price tag of £50m on Balogun's head but have so far found it difficult to find buyers. Monaco look closest to signing the starlet right now – but West Ham have the power to make a move.

If West Ham really want Balogun, they have the financial might to match the asking price, thanks to Arsenal buying Rice. It remains to be seen whether or not they are willing to part with half of the fee they got for their captain on a player who is unproven in the Premier League, however.

Folarin Balogun is wanted by a host of clubs (Image credit: Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The Evening Standard claimed that bitter north London foes Tottenham enquired about the star, while Fulham and Inter Milan have all been linked with a move

Balogun is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

