Arsenal eyeing move for £30m Euros-winning star: report

By
published

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their midfield options as they aim for another Premier League title push

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, following the final day win against Everton
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal could make one of Spain's Euro 2024-winning stars their next summer signing. Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his midfield options ahead of the new season, and his compatriot might just fit the bill.

The Gunners have done just one deal so far this window, taking up the option to make goalkeeper David Raya's loan switch from Brentford permanent. With the big kick-off just three weeks away, though, their transfer business is bound to ramp up.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...