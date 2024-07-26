Arsenal eyeing move for £30m Euros-winning star: report

Arsenal could make one of Spain's Euro 2024-winning stars their next summer signing. Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his midfield options ahead of the new season, and his compatriot might just fit the bill.

The Gunners have done just one deal so far this window, taking up the option to make goalkeeper David Raya's loan switch from Brentford permanent. With the big kick-off just three weeks away, though, their transfer business is bound to ramp up.

Arteta guided his side to another second-placed Premier League finish last term. This time around, he'll be hoping to make it third time lucky by delivering the North London giants' first title since 2003/04's 'Invincibles' campaign.

VIDEO: How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

Could Fabian Ruiz be the missing piece of the puzzle? Well, Arsenal are being linked with the 28-year-old midfielder who was one of Spain's standout performers en route to Euro 2024 victory.

According to Duncan Castles of The Transfers Podcast, Ruiz's current club PSG are open to selling him this summer. Transfermarkt currently values the former Napoli and Real Betis man at just under £30m.

Ruiz scored twice for his country at the Euros, taking his international goals tally to four in 29 caps. He won his second successive Ligue 1 title with PSG in 2023/24.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fabian Ruiz made the Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament (Image credit: Alamy)

A good signing for Arsenal? FourFourTwo reckons so, given his impressive European Championship displays.

An exceptionally well-rounded player capable of filling a variety of roles in the middle of the park, Ruiz could be an invaluable acquisition by Arteta. He could be quite a bargain, too.

Ruiz shone for Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal have been tipped to pip North London rivals Tottenham to the signature of another Euros winner

The Gunners are also said to have got the go-ahead to step up their pursuit of a £100m striker

And a big-name defender could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium