Arsenal loanee David Raya teases La Liga move – throwing future into question

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has suggested that his future could well belong in La Liga – despite only joining the Gunners over the summer.

Spanish stopper Raya was a surprising signing for Arsenal to compete with Aaron Ramsdale, who had shown no signs of poor form prior to the buy. Since replacing the England international against Everton away last month, however, Raya has played every Premier League and Champions League fixture, to the shock of some.

Raya has not yet moved to the Emirates Stadium, permanently, though. The north Londoners have an option to convert the deal into a full-time one next summer, following a year-long loan – but now, Raya has already suggested his future could lie away from England.

Aaron Ramsdale has been cast aside in favour of David Raya (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Would I like to play in La Liga in the future? Yes, of course,” Raya has been quoted as saying by the Sun. “But at the moment I am at Arsenal. I am very happy and we will see what happens in the next few years.

“I don’t like to look to the future, but the perfect end would be to win a title with Arsenal and to be called up to the national team for the Euros.”

Despite Arsenal having the option to sign Raya next summer for around £30 million, the Gunners could face competition for his signature, since they don't have an obligation. It is possible, too, that Arteta and co. know about Raya's desire to play in Spain, having never done so at senior level – he joined Blackburn Rovers as a 16-year-old – and have brought him in on this year-long deal as a short-term option, knowing he may not stay.

Real Madrid are one such party who may be interested in the 28-year-old. Thibaut Courtois is out with a long-term injury, with Kepa Arrizabalaga stepping in for the Belgian at current.

Could Real Madrid replace Thibaut Courtois with David Raya? (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems more likely, however, that Raya is talking longer-term. The Athletic reported over the summer that Raya had agreed a five-year deal – and is expected to join Arsenal at the conclusion of his loan.

Raya is valued at €32m by Transfermarkt.

