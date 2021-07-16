Arsenal transfer news: Gunners could battle Tottenham for Tammy Abraham

Arsenal and Tottenham could lock horns in the race to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to reports.

The England international looks set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, having failed to convince Thomas Tuchel of his worth.

The German did not afford Abraham much game time last season after replacing Frank Lampard at the helm in January.

Olivier Giroud is on the verge of joining AC Milan, but that does not appear to have earned Abraham a stay of execution.

Recent stories suggested that Chelsea had offered the homegrown striker to Borussia Dortmund as part of a deal to take Erling Haaland in the other direction.

There are reasons to believe that the offer will not satisfy Dortmund's demands, but other clubs have shown an interest in Abraham.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal have joined West Ham in showing an interest in the centre-forward.

Chelsea want around £40m for Abraham and hope to cash in on him before launching a big-money move for Haaland.

The Blues have also offered the 23-year-old to Tottenham and Inter as part of their attempts to sign Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku.

Having heard of Abraham being offered elsewhere, Arsenal are now considering a move - but they would probably need to sell before they can buy.

The striker came through the Chelsea academy but actually supported the Gunners as a boy, with Thierry Henry his hero.

Additional competition up front might be welcomed by Mikel Arteta, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang aged 30 or over.

Lacazette could yet depart the Emirates Stadium this summer, while Aubameyang has often been used as a left-sided forward by Arterta.

Abraham has Premier League experience and scored 15 goals in 2019/20, when he was Chelsea's leading striker for most of the campaign.

But Arsenal are also looking to strengthen other areas of their squad, with a £50m move for Ben White expected to go through.

That could ultimately put paid to Abraham's hopes of representing his boyhood club.

NOW READ...

INTERVIEW Rafa Benitez: “Protest banners? There weren’t too many, and they were only A4”

FEATURE Champions League 2021/22 favourites: Who has the best squad in Europe?

QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big Euros quiz?