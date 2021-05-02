Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye summer swoop for £30m-rated Yves Bissouma

Arsenal believe it will cost just £30m to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to reports.

The Mali international has caught the eye with his impressive performances for Graham Potter’s side this summer.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs that have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

Bissouma is under contract at the Amex Stadium until 2023 and Brighton would no doubt love to keep hold of him for at least another campaign.

But according to the Daily Star , Arsenal are growing increasingly confident of agreeing a deal to sign the Ivory Coast-born midfielder this summer.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his squad ahead of next term, with Arsenal currently in the bottom half of the Premier League.

The Gunners could still secure a place in the Champions League if they win the Europa League, but a 2-1 defeat by Villarreal in the first leg of their semi-final has left the tie on a knife-edge.

However their European campaign plays out, Arsenal must do better in the Premier League next season.

The club’s recruitment team have identified midfield as an area in need of strengthening, with Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos both set to return to Real Madrid at the end of their loan spells.

Bissouma is high up their wish list and the north London outfit believe it would cost only £30m to sign him this summer.

Everton, Tottenham and West Ham have all asked Brighton about his availability, but Arsenal are favourites to win the race for the former Lille man.

They are expected to go ahead with the deal even if Arteta departs at the end of the season.

There is not yet any suggestion that the Spaniard’s job is under threat, but much could depend on how the Gunners perform in the second leg against Villarreal on Thursday.

Before that, Arsenal return to Premier League action against Newcastle on Sunday.

