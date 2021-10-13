Arsenal transfer news: Gunners interested in re-signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Arsenal are interested in a move for their former midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to reports.

The 35-cap England international - he has not made an appearance for the national team since 2019 - swapped Arsenal for Liverpool four years ago.

Two of his four full seasons at Anfield have been severely disrupted by injuries, and Oxlade-Chamberlain finds himself on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp's squad.

The midfielder turned 28 in August and may well be considering his future as he prepares to enter the final 18 months of his contract.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are willing to cash in on Oxlade-Chamberlain if they receive a suitable offer.

The Reds paid £35m for him in 2017 and are not willing to completely cut their losses on the Southampton academy product.

However, they will not stand in his way if Oxlade-Chamberlain requests a move to reignite his career away from Merseyside.

And Arsenal are displaying a tentative interest in their former player, who spent six years at the Emirates Stadium earlier in his career.

Oxlade-Chamberlain played 198 times for Arsenal in all competitions, and helped the club win three FA Cups in the space of four seasons.

Much has changed in the red-and-white half of north London since the midfielder departed.

Arsene Wenger was still occupying the home dugout at the Emirates back then, and Unai Emery has been been and gone since then.

Mikel Arteta is thought to be an admirer of Oxlade-Chamberlain's and could look to bring him back to Arsenal in January or next summer.

The ex-Gunner would presumably be open to a return to his old stomping ground, particularly as game time will be hard to come by at Liverpool this season.

The emergence of Curtis Jones has pushed Oxlade-Chamberlain down the pecking order and he has only started three Premier League matches for the Reds since the start of last term.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

RANKED The best goalkeepers in the world right now

QUIZ! Can you name the top three countries in FIFA's world rankings since 1993?

FEATURE Why Manchester United should let Paul Pogba leave in the summer