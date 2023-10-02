Arsenal in talks with Brazilian wonderkid – in huge statement of intent during title race: report

Arsenal are chasing a highly-rated Brazilian starlet, as they look to improve their squad in the title run-in.

The Gunners beat Bournemouth at the weekend to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League, taking advantage of Manchester CIty's first loss of the season on Saturday. Should Arsenal beat Pep Guardiola's side this weekend, they will leapfrog them at the top of the table.

But given that last season, Mikel Arteta saw his side's title challenge dissipate in the final weeks of the season due to a lack of depth, incomings this winter have been heavily rumoured – especially up front, where the north Londoners have been somewhat shot-shy and failed to convert chances on occasion.

Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz celebrate after the German scores his first Arsenal goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes says that Arsenal are in talks with Santos prodigy Marcos Leonardo and could register a bid soon, as they look to improve their forward options.

20-year-old Leonardo can function either on the left flank or as a central striker and has received a lot of hype for his rapid rise thus far. A forward with flair and strength, he could well become an understudy to Gabriel Martinelli or eventually replace Eddie Nketiah.

VIDEO: How Arsenal EVOLVED Declan Rice To Beat Man United

The rumours could, however, be untrue, with Calciomercato in Italy reporting recently that Roma are edging towards a full agreement for Leonardo. Arsenal may hope that their Brazilian connections, aided by sporting director Edu Gaspar, could help to give them the edge.

With Brentford star Ivan Toney also heavily linked with a cross-capital switch to the Emirates Stadium, it would seem clear that Arteta wishes to improve his firepower in attack. The Gunners have the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nkeitah, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz as options in attack – though only Nketiah is solely a striker who can't play elsewhere on the pitch.

Marcos Leonardo is linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

Arsenal travel to Lens midweek in the Champions League before playing City this weekend.

Leonardo is valued at €17 million by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

In an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo, Declan Rice has spoken about Arsenal's aspirations for this season and beyond, claiming the Gunners can compete with the very best at home and in Europe.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports' pundits have discussed the situation involving Arsenal's two goalkeepers, with Jamie Carragher believing that one of them will have to leave the club sooner rather than later.

And Ramsdale has already been linked with a move away from north London, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich reportedly keen on the England international.