Arsenal transfer news: Inter Milan preparing a move for Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic would be the first to admit that his move to Real Madrid hasn’t gone to plan and he’s now weighing up his options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan are hoping to loan in the Serbian striker for the rest of the season as they look to defend their title.

But Arsenal have registered their interest in bringing Jovic to the Premier League and are ready to compete for his signature.

Alexandre Lacazette is expected to leave when his contract expires next summer and the ageing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn’t been performing to his usual high standards.

This has prompted Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu to explore the possibility of bringing in another striker and Jovic appeals.

The 23-year-old burst onto the scene when he scored 27 goals on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2018-19 season.

The Bundesliga club acted quickly to tie Jovic to a permanent deal before Real Madrid came in with a £53million bid.

He has failed to live up to expectations at the Bernabeu, with just two goals in all competitions so far, and his departure seems inevitable.

Earlier this year, Inter were named Italian champions for the first time since 2010 but they are currently seven points off surprise leaders Napoli, who have won their opening eight games.

The glow of success didn’t last long at the San Siro, with Antonio Conte standing down as manager amid increasing financial problems.

Several high earners were moved on, not least Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku, who joined Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea respectively.

Although Inter have still scored 23 goals in the league, despite losing the prolific Lukaku for £97.5million, Simone Inzaghi is believed to be in search of more firepower.