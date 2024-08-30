Arsenal STILL looking to make attacking signing before the deadline closes: report

Arsenal are still in the market for a forward. Time may well be ticking – but one Bayern Munich star is firmly between the crosshairs.

So far, only Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto is arriving at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta addressed his press conference earlier to state that he was happy with his current squad – but rumours persist that he could still look to replace Eddie Nketiah, who is Crystal Palace-bound.

“I’m always happy with the squad,” he said, as per Arsenal.com. “We always want to do better, we cannot deny that, the most important thing is to try to improve our own players, and then in terms of the numbers and the quality, can we improve the squad.”

Nketiah looks like leaving Arsenal (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The Express claims that the Gunners have been monitoring Kingsley Coman's situation. The Frenchman has reportedly decided to remain at Bayern Munich – but it shows Arsenal's intent.

The Gunners could be set to lose Nketiah, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe without replacing a single one of them. Reiss Nelson may play more minutes, while academy prospect Ethan Nwaneri looks ready to step up – but that's still a big loss not to replace.

VIDEO Why Arsenal Want Mikel Merino So Badly

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Arteta will be more than happy to head into the rest of the rest of the season with six senior attackers. He has Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli as his first-choice front three from right to left, with Nelson, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard to deputise.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another forward arriving hinges completely on whether there is an opportunity to be had. Coman represented such – but the lack of a taker for Nelson is an issue. Fulham were said to be interested, but the rumours have died down.

Arsenal were in for Kingsley Coman (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal are therefore still in the market for another forward, until the window slams shut. Whether they get another opportunity to make that decisive signing, however, remains to be seen.

Coman is worth €50 million, according to Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2027.

More Arsenal stories

Ademola Lookman is ready to reject Arsenal as his preferred move takes significant step. Arsenal could make a transfer u-turn amid six-team chase, while the Gunners have been handed a transfer lifeline after record deal falls through.

Reports say that Arsenal are to replace Eddie Nketiah with a proven striker in a cut-price deal. Meanwhile, Arsenal's 'best-ever' academy graduate has confirmed his exit, in another blow for Gunners.