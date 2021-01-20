Arsenal transfer news: Norwich rule out January sale of Emiliano Buendia

Norwich will not sell Emi Buendia to Arsenal in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks.

Emile Smith Rowe has emerged as a key player for the Gunners of late, but Mikel Arteta is still keen to add more creativity to his squad.

Buendia was identified as a leading target, with Arsenal hopeful of prising him away from Carrow Road this month.

The north London outfit held preliminary talks with Buendia’s representatives about a potential transfer.

But Norwich are determined to keep hold of their prized asset and, according to The Independent , have told Arsenal they have no intention of selling the 24-year-old in the middle of the season.

Buendia has scored seven goals and provided seven assists this term as Daniel Farke’s side seek an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation last time out.

Norwich currently sit top of the Championship with a four-point lead over second-placed Swansea.

"Nothing will happen with Emi Buendia this month," Farke said ahead of Wednesday's game against Bristol City.

"In this business you can't confirm something with 100 per cent guarantee, but I'd label it 99 per cent.

"If I judge it in an objective way, it makes no sense for any of my players to leave at this moment and it makes no sense for the club to sell our players in January."

Arsenal moved up to 10th place in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday.

The Gunners have now kept five consecutive clean sheets in the top flight to ease the pressure on Arteta.

They return to action against Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend, before facing the same opponents in the Premier League on Tuesday.

