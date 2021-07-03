Arsenal transfer news: PSG close in on Sergio Ramos - but Gunners not giving up

Arsenal have not yet given up hope of signing former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, according to reports.

The Spanish centre-back left the Santiago Bernabeu when his contract with Madrid expired on June 30.

Ramos was unable to agree fresh terms with the Spanish giants, who he had represented since 2005.

The 35-year-old is expected to join PSG on a free transfer - but Goal reports that Arsenal are still tracking him.

The Gunners are said to have asked Ramos' representatives to keep them updated, as they plot an audacious swoop for the four-time Champions League winner.

PSG are yet to table an offer, with Ramos holding out for the two-year deal that Madrid denied him.

Arsenal will hope to pounce if the Ligue 1 giants are unable to reach an agreement with the defender, although it is probably a long shot.

For a start, Mikel Arteta's side will not be competing in European competition next term.

Ramos is used to challenging for the Champions League season in, season out. He would surely prefer a club that has qualified for Europe's elite competition.

There is also the issue of wages. According to salarysport.com, Ramos earned around £338,000 per week at Madrid. Arsenal would not be able to get anywhere near that figure.

The Gunners will hope that Ramos is willing to lower his demands. He might also be keen on a new challenge in the Premier League.

PSG might have failed to win Ligue 1 last term, but the French top flight is decidedly weaker than England's. If Ramos is up for a challenge, Arsenal could be a good fit.

However, Arteta's side are said to be closing in on the signing of Ben White, and will surely look to strengthen other areas of the team if that deal goes through.

Who knows, Ramos may yet end up at the Emirates Stadium - but a transfer to PSG looks much more likely.

