Arsenal ready to sell first of NINE players, following agreement: report

By
published

Arsenal are looking at a firesale in their squad, as they offload huge names in a bid to trim the group

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on July 04, 2023 in St Albans, England.
(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are set to move nine first-team players out the door, with the first seemingly ready for exit.

Manager Mikel Arteta recently told ESPN that, “Hopefully now it is going to pick up a little bit,” when discussing transfers, seemingly confirming that the Gunners' slow start to the market will ramp up as Euro 2024 winds down.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 