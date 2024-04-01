Arsenal will bring in FIVE players this summer - here's where they'll strengthen

By Mark White
published

Arsenal have a big summer ahead, with plenty of comings and goings – here's what to expect where

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on November 23, 2023 in St Albans, England.
(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Frankly, Arsenal never used to be worth watching in the transfer market. Remember the summer where their entire business consisted of signing an ageing Petr Cech?

Arguably not even the worst transfer window at the Emirates Stadium, either – oh, how times have changed. The Gunners are free-spending with the best of them these days, spending over £100 million last summer on Declan Rice alone, while showing serious statements of intent when it came to the signings of David Raya and Kai Havertz from Premier League rivals. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1