Arsenal will bring in FIVE players this summer - here's where they'll strengthen

Frankly, Arsenal never used to be worth watching in the transfer market. Remember the summer where their entire business consisted of signing an ageing Petr Cech?

Arguably not even the worst transfer window at the Emirates Stadium, either – oh, how times have changed. The Gunners are free-spending with the best of them these days, spending over £100 million last summer on Declan Rice alone, while showing serious statements of intent when it came to the signings of David Raya and Kai Havertz from Premier League rivals.

Where Mikel Arteta goes next is going to be fascinating, with Arsenal on the cusp of glory and obvious deficiencies in the playing squad. So who comes in?

Arsenal's summer signings: 1. A backup goalkeeper

Aaron Ramsdale is almost certainly leaving Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's start with the most obvious outgoing. David Raya's loan move from Brentford will be made permanent this summer for around £27m. That leaves Aaron Ramsdale scrambling around for a new club, just three years on from his move to the Emirates Stadium.

The England international wants regular minutes and having signed a new deal as recently as last year – you've got to feel for him – Arsenal will be confident of raising far more than the £30m that they spent on him. But for all the discourse of having two top keepers – as Mikel Arteta claimed, there is apparently no No.1 – Arsenal will not be spending anywhere near £30m to replace Rambo.

A suitable stopper in the style Raya, happy to play cup competitions at most, can be acquired for no more than £15m, tops. No one has been linked yet but it's almost certainly going to happen, boosting the coffers for other positions.

FFT would buy… if Ajax's Diant Ramaj is available for cheap, go for him. But a No.2 keeper isn't a priority in the grand scale of this rebuild.

2. A new centre-back

William Saliba is overworked (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The scars of last season remain fresh in the memory. Arsenal lost William Saliba and suddenly the title charge fell apart. They're much stronger there this season… but Declan Rice playing at centre-back in a dead rubber against Lens, as an experiment by Arteta to see if the England international can hack it there, highlights the lack of depth.

It's not as simple as putting Jakub Kiwior or Ben White there. Saliba leads the defence from a back three in possession: it takes a measured defender there and someone physically adept. White was fine there in 2021/22 but rewind the All or Nothing documentary and you can hear Arteta telling him he needs to be a “leader” in that position. White and Gabriel ae far more suited as aggressors defending the channels.

Saliba has played every minute in the Premier League this season. It's a necessity to give the 23-year-old an able deputy, especially with Takehiro Tomiyasu's availability issues.

FFT would buy… Ousmane Diomande. There are links – and he's not just perfect for the Saliba role, he'd be able to play one of the ‘outside CB’ roles, too.

3. A new midfielder

Jorginho has played more than some Arsenal fans expected this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal could lose three midfielders in Jorginho, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny this summer. While the latter two have barely featured this season, Jorginho has quietly became an integral part of the Arsenal machine – and given that he was only ever a short-term fix, that's something that may be addressed this summer.

Jorginho will be 33 this year: he isn't suited to 50 games a season but having the option to drop a natural midfielder into big games is invaluable to Arteta. While it would be sensible to extend the Italian for another year, however, getting a new face with the best attributes of Jorginho and Partey combined is the sensible next step.

Strong links to Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi all point to the same thing: Arsenal need a presence in the second phase to supplement Rice. Whether they sign someone as a specialist No.6 or a generalist No.8, there's the need for someone who's a little more suited to defending transitions and building up than the likes of Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz, who have both played on the left of Arsenal's midfield three.

Arsenal reportedly wanted to sell Partey last year. With just six league appearances all season, it seems almost certain that he'll go this time.

FFT would buy… no one. The wildcard option is that Arteta recalls Albert Sambi Lokonga from his successful loan spell at Luton Town. Unless, of course, Barcelona are looking to off Frenkie De Jong…

4. A new striker

Ivan Toney is constantly linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The big one. Arsenal seemingly sorted out their striker options at the start of last season with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, scored a record 88 league goals, are on course to better that… and yet they're still looking for a prolific No.9.

The likes of Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney have been (constantly) linked with the role. With Havertz playing in big games, however, it's possible that if someone joins, they wouldn't be guaranteed to start every game – like Victor Gyokeres or Dusan Vlahovic.

The key is not necessarily to bring in exactly the same profile as Havertz, but something that the squad lacks: an instinctive finisher able to bully defenders. Jesus's versatility across the frontline means he's still of use but Eddie Nketiah has struggled this season. He's the natural option to leave.

Gabriel Martinelli might even play up front. Which could make sense, given that Arsenal may need another left-winger.

FFT would buy… Evan Ferguson. Expensive? Hell yeah – but a rotational option alongside Jesus, Havertz and Martinelli who could be eased into his role long-term. Failing that, Joshua Zirkzee.

5. A new left-winger

Leandro Trossard has been far better centrally for Arsenal (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Arsenal want another winger, as per The Athletic. It's clear why: when Leandro Trossard was signed in January 2023, he wasn't an obvious Plan B to Chelsea-bound Mykhailo Mudryk.

Trossard has been used on the left, but doesn't hold width like an explosive touchline winger: likewise, Emile Smith Rowe stopped playing out there when Arteta brought in inverted full-backs and Kieran Tierney no longer overlapped. Reiss Nelson hasn't started a league game all season and it would be a surprise if he remained at the club next season to have such a peripheral role once again. Jesus can cover both wings but has played more on the right during his time in England.

The fact is that Martinelli is almost unique as the only Gunners forward able to stretch teams in behind. The long-rumoured move for Pedro Neto would give Arteta depth out wide: or he could even sign someone like Rafael Leao as the answer centrally and out left. Because if Jesus isn't capable of staying fit and neither Trossard, Smith Rowe nor Nelson can fully replicate what Martinelli can do in that position, a new signing there is as critical as in defence or midfield.

FFT would buy… Nico Williams. He can play on both sides to a high level, becoming Arsenal's Jeremy Doku for breaking down deep blocks.

How Arsenal's squad will look next season

Arsenal's squad for 2024/25 (Image credit: Future)

It looks sensible on paper. Ramsdale, Partey, Cedric, Nelson, Tierney and Portuguese full-back Nuno Tavares (on loan at Nottingham Forest) will all almost certainly be sold, with the likes of Jorginho, Smith Rowe, perhaps even Fabio Vieira and even Trossard maybe up for the chop, should they all want more minutes elsewhere.

Youngsters are coming through, too, and able to supplement the squad. Midfielder Charlie Patino has been on loan and may return (either permanently or to be sold for pure profit), Brooke Norton-Cuffy has been impressive in the Championship as a right-back, while Ethan Nwaneri has had minutes at just 16 years old. Myles Lewis-Skelly is highly thought of, too, and could be moulded into a left-back, according to Arsenal coaches.

And that poses one more intriguing potential position that Arsenal will upgrade, either this summer or next. Jurrien Timber started the season at left-back, Tomiyasu has played big games there, while Kiwior has impressed in that position. Oleksandr Zinchenko, meanwhile, has struggled to hold a place down, while his defensive deficiencies have made his position less of a necessity and more of a luxury.

After two seasons in north London, his role is no longer certain. Arsenal are said to be looking at another left-back: could Zinchenko be moved on? Could the Ukrainian be re-moulded into the midfielder that Arsenal need? Or might Arsenal move for another left-back who can overlap, giving Trossard or Smith Rowe a new lease of life out left?

Decisions, decisions…

